CLOUDY BUT MILD GAME DAY, WINDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS ON MONDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY! The Green Bay Packers are facing the Los Angeles Rams at noon and the weather looks to be comfortable. Because of an incoming weathermaker from Canada, the clouds will be dominate with mild temperatures in the mid to lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between 5-10 mph bringing the warmer temperatures. There’s a small chance an isolated sprinkle or shower may develop towards the end of the game, but it shouldn’t be a washout.

Our next weathermaker will start moving into upper Minnesota and Lake Superior by Sunday night into Monday. This will cause rain to form to the north over the Wisconsin and UP border. A cold front from this system will initiate scattered showers from Green Bay southward. The further north you go, the better chance you have of seeing widespread rain. Some areas could see 0.25″ - 0.50″ of rain up north while the Fox Valley and surrounding areas will only see 0.10″ or less. The rain will be done by Monday afternoon and the sunshine looks to return by then. Highs will also be warm in the upper 50s and probably a few 60s. Winds will be breezy from the west between 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

High pressure returns by Tuesday briefly until another weathermaker arrives by Wednesday creating another chance for more rain and maybe wintry mix up north. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid 40s by Tuesday.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Overcast and mild, maybe an isolated sprinkle. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild, showers arrive late especially in the NORTH. LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some clearing in the afternoon. Windy! HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooling down. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain with a wintry mix to the NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooling down more. Maybe some late showers? HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 45

