Badger Honor Flight gives Wisconsin veterans a day in Washington D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Wisconsin veterans are on their way home after spending the day in Washington D.C.

The Badger Honor Flight took off for the nation’s capital early this morning from Dane County Regional Airport. Stops on today’s trip included the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington Cemetery.

The veterans say honor flights like this provide a unique opportunity for them to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

“Monuments are amazing. You might see them on TV or in a book or something, but the buildings like the Pentagon are so huge, it’s just amazing,” said Howard Hawley, a veteran of the Army Guard.

“We’re just happy that Wisconsin has got something going like that. To be able to send the guys over here and see everything that went before us, I guess,” said Dave Baier, an Army veteran from the Vietnam War.

Badger Honor Flights reached a milestone today as the organization has now brought 4,500 veterans to the nation’s capital.

