Xavier defends title, Howards Grove can’t complete five-peat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier girls volleyball has defended their title, winning back-to-back WIAA Division 2 championships.

The Hawks dominated McFarland Saturday, winning in three sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-10).

Xavier’s Madison Daley led the way with 9 kills, while Annika Kowalski had 8. Mariah Potter had 29 assists.

“The thing that worked for us is we played in the moment. we left it all out on the court. I guess we just left it all on our last game,” Xavier senior Mattea Kiepert said.

“We focused a lot on our mental strength. We know we play our best when we play free,” Halle Vande Hey said. “You might have heard us say, ‘right here, right now’ in our huddle. We really focus on being in the moment.”

In Division 3, Howards Grove was looking to win their fifth straight title but came up shorts 3-2 to St.Croix Falls. (17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13)

The Tigers came out hot in the first set, but the Saints kicked it into high gear as the afternoon went on.

Olivia Baierl had 28 kills for Howards Grove. Kamryn Kaminski has 49 assists.

“History is supposed to be hard. We were trying to make history today. We came up two points short. I don’t think we lost it. I think they beat us,” Tigers head coach Brett Damrow said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.