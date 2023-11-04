WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Luxemburg-Casco knocked off top seeded Two Rivers in the Game of the Week to advance to the division four state semifinals. Meanwhile defending division one champion Kimberly outlasted FVA rival Neenah. Dave Schroeder breaks down those games and many more from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part 1 of OPFB will play above with Part 2 playing below.

Check out scores from around the state.

Division 1

Franklin 35, Muskego 7

Hamilton 26, Verona 16

Kimberly 14, Neenah 7

Marquette University 42, Fond du Lac 0

Division 2

Badger 28, Kettle Moraine 7

Kaukauna 42, Cedarburg 13

Sun Prairie 35, Slinger 6

Waunakee 49, New Richmond 13

Division 3

Grafton 17, Menasha 13

Notre Dame 26, Mount Horeb 21

Rice Lake 58, Onalaska 36

Stoughton 23, Monroe 16

Division 4

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Somerset 26

Catholic Memorial 20, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Lodi 28, Xavier 13

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Two Rivers 21

Division 5

Aquinas 20, Columbus 13

Horicon 21, Lake Country Lutheran 7

St. Croix Falls 46, Northwestern 18

Wrightstown 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17

Division 6

Darlington 28, Lancaster 22

Grantsburg 61, Cameron 20

Kewaunee 30, St Mary’s Springs 0

Stratford 40, Auburndale 7

Division 7

Bangor 17, Cashton 12

Black Hawk 36, Potosi 0

Edgar 52, Boyceville 26

Reedsville 20, Randolph 0

8-Player

Florence 40, Oakfield 12

Thorp 16, McDonell Central 13

