WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Luxemburg-Casco knocked off top seeded Two Rivers in the Game of the Week to advance to the division four state semifinals. Meanwhile defending division one champion Kimberly outlasted FVA rival Neenah. Dave Schroeder breaks down those games and many more from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.
Part 1 of OPFB will play above with Part 2 playing below.
Check out scores from around the state.
Division 1
Franklin 35, Muskego 7
Hamilton 26, Verona 16
Kimberly 14, Neenah 7
Marquette University 42, Fond du Lac 0
Division 2
Badger 28, Kettle Moraine 7
Kaukauna 42, Cedarburg 13
Sun Prairie 35, Slinger 6
Waunakee 49, New Richmond 13
Division 3
Grafton 17, Menasha 13
Notre Dame 26, Mount Horeb 21
Rice Lake 58, Onalaska 36
Stoughton 23, Monroe 16
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Somerset 26
Catholic Memorial 20, Lakeside Lutheran 7
Lodi 28, Xavier 13
Luxemburg-Casco 24, Two Rivers 21
Division 5
Aquinas 20, Columbus 13
Horicon 21, Lake Country Lutheran 7
St. Croix Falls 46, Northwestern 18
Wrightstown 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17
Division 6
Darlington 28, Lancaster 22
Grantsburg 61, Cameron 20
Kewaunee 30, St Mary’s Springs 0
Stratford 40, Auburndale 7
Division 7
Bangor 17, Cashton 12
Black Hawk 36, Potosi 0
Edgar 52, Boyceville 26
Reedsville 20, Randolph 0
8-Player
Florence 40, Oakfield 12
Thorp 16, McDonell Central 13
