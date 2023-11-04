Wade Miley declines mutual option, becomes free agent

36-year-old had a 3.14 ERA, would have made $10 million on mutual option
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brewers pitcher who pitched 120 1/3 innings for the team last year will test free agency.

Veteran lefty Wade Miley has declined his half of a $10 million mutual option, per MLB sources.

He went 9-4 in 23 starts for the Brewers last season, recording a 3.14 ERA. Miley is a soft-tossing left-hander who finds his success in groundball outs, getting 46% of his outs there compared to 16% by strikeout.

Declining the option will give Miley a $1 million buyout.

Milwaukee still has one option decision left, with outfielder Mark Canha getting either a $11.5 million provision or a $2 million buyout. The Brewers rotation remains in limbo, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff eligible for arbitration, but the team did secure right-hander Colin Rea to a one-year extension on Thursday.

