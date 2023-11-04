Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Around noon on Nov. 4, the Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Viebahn Street in the Town of Manitowoc for a report of someone who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Manitowoc Fire Department, while the suspect fled the scene and has not been located yet.

The Manitowoc Police Department has a description of the suspect and is following leads to identify them, but say they have no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they’re asked to contact Detective Pusel at 920-686-6597.

This is an active and ongoing case and will be updated as more information is available.

