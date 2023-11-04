MILD SUNDAY & MONDAY WITH RAIN CHANCES RETURNING

Lows tonight will be mainly in the 30s. Some light snow, drizzle, and/or freezing drizzle is possible across the Northwoods but no sizeable impacts are currently expected. Standard time returns at 2 a.m. tonight. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour before heading to bed so you are on time in the morning.

Time Change Tonight (WBAY)

Sunday is shaping up to be pretty cloudy, but seasonably mild. Highs will range from the mid 40s NORTH to the mid 50s SOUTH. Dry conditions are expected for the Packers game at Lambeau, but rain chances will gradually tick up late Sunday and during the first part of Monday as our next weather maker zips through the region.

Packers Game Forecast (WBAY)

Rainfall with this system isn’t expected to be major, but some locations north of Green Bay into the U.P. could have over 1/4″. Winds will increase Monday and some gusts may be in the 35 mph range. The tradeoff: milder upper 50s to lower 60s to start off the work week. Monday will be the warmest day of the next 7.

Rain Potential (WBAY)

Another system heads our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of us should be warm enough for rain but some frozen precipitation could mix in across the Northwoods where it will be colder.

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/E 1-6 MPH

SUNDAY: SW/S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning clouds. Light mix possible NORTH. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of late day and evening showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Morning showers. Windy & mild afternoon. HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. Late day showers possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Mix possible Northwoods. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers or flakes possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.