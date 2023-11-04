IDEAL SATURDAY TO PUT UP HOLIDAY DECORATIONS, NEXT RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

To start the weekend, the weather looks to be sunny and cool on Saturday as high pressure moves over Minnesota and Wisconsin. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s for highs on Saturday with calm winds. Saturday will be an ideal day to rake up the leaves, pick up the sticks, and start putting up holiday decorations. The next few days will not be as good to do such work. Our next weathermaker is forming over British Colombia in Canada.

Our next weathermaker will start moving in on Sunday shortly after the Packers game. For the Packers vs. Rams forecast, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s during tailgating and upper 40s and lower 50s during the game. There’s a small chance an isolated sprinkle could form towards the end of the game, but the game should remain mostly dry.

By late Sunday afternoon into nightfall, rain will start coming in mainly for the Wisconsin and UP border. By Monday morning, rain will become more scattered as the system moves over Lake Superior. The rain looks to end by Monday afternoon. Because of the tracking of the system, northeast Wisconsin will be in the warm sector so snow is NOT expected to fall over us. Some areas could pick up 0.10″ to 0.25″ from this system. Our next chance of wintry mix comes next Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Some early clouds, mostly sunny. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start then clouds increase. Cool. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers mainly to the north. Late scattered showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Widespread chance of showers, mostly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe some showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 41

