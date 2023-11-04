Howards Grove & Xavier advance at WIAA vball tourney, SMC moves on at state soccer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the WIAA Volleyball State Tournament at the Resch Center Friday, 4 area teams were alive in semifinal play and 2 advanced.

Howards Grove beat St. Mary Catholic in straight sets in D3, and will play for a 5th consecutive state title Saturday.

Defending D2 champion Xavier swept its way into the title tilt as well.

In D1 girls, Appleton North took the first set against Oconomowoc 29-27, but lost the next 3 sets despite 24 kills by Ella Demetrician.

On the boys’ side, Kimberly fell to Middleton in straight sets.

In state soccer, St. Mary Catholic won 1-0 in overtime on a rebound goal in Division 4, while Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran fell in D4. In D1, De Pere fell 4-0 to top seed Brookfield East.

