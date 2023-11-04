Green Bay Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is searching for anyone who may have been involved with a deadly shooting on Friday night.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, officers responded to a weapons call at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Western Avenue and learned that a 30-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital before officers arrived and later died.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was shot in the parking lot while attending a party. Police officials believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

No further details have been released, as this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case number 23-260912. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

