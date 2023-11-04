DESPITE MORE SUNSHINE, SATURDAY IS SLIGHTLY COOLER

Skies will be clear overnight save for some scattered high clouds. Temperatures should be a litte cooler compared to Friday morning with lows ranging from the lower 20s north and into the lower 30s elsewhere. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with a light north wind. Highs will be slightly below average, generally in the upper 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night.

Clouds will thicken up Sunday morning. It will be a close call whether we can squeak in a dry forecast for the Packers-Rams game as isolated showers will approach from the west during the afternoon. Rain becomes more likely overnight and will wrap up over the course of the day Monday. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a few claps of thunder Sunday night or early Monday, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be milder to finish the weekend and begin next week. Highs will be in the lower 50s Sunday and mid/upper 50s on Monday. Once the rain ends Monday, temperatures will trend cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the lower and middle 40s. Tuesday looks dry, but another round of rain should develop Wednesday.

Don’t forget, our clocks “fall back” back an hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure that life saving devices, like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, get fresh batteries.

Check it out, we've reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They're now in our new First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Skies turning clear. Cooler. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives late, becomes steadier overnight. HIGH: 51 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with early showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a lingering sprinkle or flake. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. HIGH: 32

