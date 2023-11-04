CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid falling victim to credit card skimmers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Between the weeks of October and November, three northeast Wisconsin credit unions, Verve, Prospera, and Fox Communities, have been the victim of card skimming, a tactic used by criminals to steal people’s information, and just today, Fond Du Lac police posted a warning about *more ATMs becoming a target.

Card skimming is when criminals rig an ATM with a device that will steal a customer’s data, which is then used to make a counterfeit card and withdraw money from a customer’s bank account.

Director of Legal for Wisconsin Bankers Association Scott Birrenkott says it’s happening not only to debit cards at ATMs, but also cards with chips.

“So a lot of ATMs have chip readers too. And while that has become a safer way to use them, because it thereby avoids those skimming device, criminals have caught on to that as well.” Birrenkott says.

Birrenkott says there are different ways you can help keep your money safe.

Be aware of your surroundings, if an ATM looks to be suspicious, talk to someone at the bank about it.

Holding your hand over the keypad to protect your PIN could help you keep your information confidential.

Inspect the ATM to see if there are any scratches, loose or missing pieces, or even residue from where someone may have attached a skimmer to it.

“You know if I’m going to use it, I always, you know, make sure that I inspect it, shake it a little bit and see if there’s something that might be off on it or it looks to be a legitimate piece of the device.”

He says to also keep receipts, make sure you’re signed out of all your information on the screen, and put your money immediately into your pocket and count it at home.

Birrenkott says if you are a victim of this scam, be vigilant. The sooner you can catch something wrong with your account, the faster you can get the problem resolved.

“With fraud on the rise, knowing if there was an unauthorized transaction, or if you spot something on your statement, if you can let your bank know within that immediate time window, then they’re going to be best suited to be able to help you.”

Birrenkott also says to check your bank statements regularly for unusual activity, going as far as recommending checking it every day to stay one step ahead.

