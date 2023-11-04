Brewers trade Mark Canha to Tigers

Outfielder had a club option for $11.5 million
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Less than 24 hours after Wade Miley declined his half of a mutual option to become a free agent, the Brewers traded their last remaining option decision, the team announced.

Mark Canha, a 34-year-old outfielder who has also played with the Oakland A’s and New York Mets, is on his way to Detroit in exchange for Blake Holub, a 25-year-old minor league reliever. Canha was acquired by the Brewers from the Mets last season and recorded 11 home runs and a .262 batting average between the two clubs.

Canha’s option for this season was a club one and would have netted him an $11.5 million contract, however, the Brewers seemed unlikely to take that option, leading to them flipping him for Holub.

Holub was a 15th-round draft pick in 2021 and was part of the Tigers AA club’s Eastern League title last season. Between AA Erie and High-A West Michigan, Holub posted a 3.03 ERA, 76 strikeouts, and tallied 8 saves in 65 1/3 innings across 48 appearances.

