Zesty’s Frozen Custard closing De Pere location

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local frozen custard place is closing one of its branches, a Facebook post on Thursday, Nov. 2 announced.

Zesty’s Frozen Custard, a custard, food, and coffee establishment, is permanently closing its location on Riverside Dr. in De Pere because of an expiring lease.

Ted and Janelle of Zesty’s say the decision was a tough one, but hope that this will allow them to better serve customers at their other locations in Allouez and Howard, which have the same food items as the location in De Pere.

Zesty’s in Allouez is located at 508 Greene Ave, while the one in Howard is located at 2639 Lineville Rd.

