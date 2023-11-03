WIAA state volleyball tournament boosting local economy

Resch Center scoreboard is prepared for the WIAA state high school volleyball tournament
Resch Center scoreboard is prepared for the WIAA state high school volleyball tournament
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of volleyball fans are cheering on their teams at the Resch Center; the WIAA state tournament brings in fans from all over Wisconsin who not only bring their team spirit, but also significant tourism for Northeast Wisconsin.

“In terms of economic impact, we’re looking at about $900,000 in total economic impact in spending around the region for the tournament as a whole,” said Nick Meisner, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Discover Green Bay.

That includes money spent on hotels, dining, tickets, and more. Meisner said that number fluctuates depending on the amount of local and out-of-area teams that are playing in a given year.

“Obviously when we cheer for our local teams, we really want our local high schools to do really really well in these state tournaments, but the economic impact can grow if there’s more teams coming in from outside the area,” said Meisner.

According to fans, it’s worth every penny to see their loved ones compete at a state-level.

“I’m excited to see my sister play. I’ve been waiting for this for so long for her,” said Wonewoc-Union fan, Kailey Ertel.

“They’ve been working so hard for so many years and it’s so cool to see it pay off,” said another Wonewoc-Union fan, Marin Stowe.

The final day to come out and cheer on the teams is Saturday, Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Image courtesy MGN
Driver killed after car crash, fire now identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Waupaca Foundry fined $234K for repeated violations after worker amputations
Richard Sotka
Richard Sotka, facing trial for two murders, accused of assaulting jail guard
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case

Latest News

Governor, DOT celebrate Highway 15 improvements in Outagamie County
Governor, DOT celebrate Highway 15 improvements in Outagamie County
Governor, DOT celebrate Highway 15 improvements in Outagamie County
Governor, DOT celebrate Highway 15 improvements in Outagamie County
WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule
Stock photo
Waupaca County authorities identify man killed after being hit by vehicle
Veterans Day events and special offers
2023 Veterans Day events and offers