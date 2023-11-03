WIAA state volleyball tournament boosting local economy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of volleyball fans are cheering on their teams at the Resch Center; the WIAA state tournament brings in fans from all over Wisconsin who not only bring their team spirit, but also significant tourism for Northeast Wisconsin.

“In terms of economic impact, we’re looking at about $900,000 in total economic impact in spending around the region for the tournament as a whole,” said Nick Meisner, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Discover Green Bay.

That includes money spent on hotels, dining, tickets, and more. Meisner said that number fluctuates depending on the amount of local and out-of-area teams that are playing in a given year.

“Obviously when we cheer for our local teams, we really want our local high schools to do really really well in these state tournaments, but the economic impact can grow if there’s more teams coming in from outside the area,” said Meisner.

According to fans, it’s worth every penny to see their loved ones compete at a state-level.

“I’m excited to see my sister play. I’ve been waiting for this for so long for her,” said Wonewoc-Union fan, Kailey Ertel.

“They’ve been working so hard for so many years and it’s so cool to see it pay off,” said another Wonewoc-Union fan, Marin Stowe.

The final day to come out and cheer on the teams is Saturday, Nov. 4.

