WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA state volleyball tourney tipped off at the Resch Center Thursday with 3 area girls’ teams set to compete.

Division 1

Quarterfinals - Thursday, Nov. 2

Oconomowoc 3, Burlington 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-13)

Appleton North 3, Franklin 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-15)

Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, River Falls 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-11)

Hamilton 3, Waunakee 0 (25,20, 25-17, 25-12)

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Oconomowoc vs. Appleton North

Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. Hamilton

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.

Division 2

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 2:00 p.m.

Xavier vs. Rice Lake

Pewaukee vs. McFarland

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 2:30 p.m.

Division 3

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 11:30 a.m.

Howards Grove vs. St. Mary Catholic

St. Croix Falls vs. Cuba City

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 11:30 a.m.

Division 4

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 9:00 a.m.

Wonewoc-Center vs. Fall River

Newman Catholic vs. Prentice

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.