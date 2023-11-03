WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly Papermakers are the only local team in the WIAA state volleyball tournament at the Resch Center. They survived a hard-fought match in Thursday’s quarterfinals to move closer to a championship.
Quarterfinals - Thursday, Nov. 2
Arrowhead 3, Kettle Moraine 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20)
Marquette 3, South Milwaukee Co-op 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-20)
Kimberly 3, Waukesha South/North 2 (23-25, 29-27, 20-25, 29-27, 15-10)
Middleton 3, Union Grove 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-12)
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 5:00 p.m.
Arrowhead. Marquette
Kimberly vs. Middleton
Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.