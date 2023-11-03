WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly Papermakers are the only local team in the WIAA state volleyball tournament at the Resch Center. They survived a hard-fought match in Thursday’s quarterfinals to move closer to a championship.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, Nov. 2

Arrowhead 3, Kettle Moraine 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20)

Marquette 3, South Milwaukee Co-op 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-20)

Kimberly 3, Waukesha South/North 2 (23-25, 29-27, 20-25, 29-27, 15-10)

Middleton 3, Union Grove 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-12)

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 3 @ 5:00 p.m.

Arrowhead. Marquette

Kimberly vs. Middleton

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 5:00 p.m.

