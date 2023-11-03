Waupaca County authorities identify man killed after hit by vehicle

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who died after he was hit by a vehicle late last month has now been identified.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department said 77-year-old Gerald Pagel died October 28 after he was hit by a vehicle traveling on Cty Hwy W. The sheriff’s department said Pagel was helping another driver at the time.

While the vehicle did leave the scene, authorities say the driver was found a short time later and was taken into custody. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Pagel was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Image courtesy MGN
Driver killed after car crash, fire now identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Waupaca Foundry fined $234K for repeated violations after worker amputations
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
Richard Sotka
Richard Sotka, facing trial for two murders, accused of assaulting jail guard

Latest News

Veterans Day events and special offers
2023 Veterans Day events and offers
File photo
Marinette County experiencing some phone issues in dispatch center
File photo
Survey finds PFAS in 71% of shallow private wells across Wisconsin
Prepare to ‘fall back’ by checking carbon monoxide, smoke detectors
Prepare to ‘fall back’ by checking carbon monoxide, smoke detectors
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule