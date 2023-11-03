Waupaca County authorities identify man killed after hit by vehicle

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who died after he was hit by a vehicle late last month has now been identified.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department said 77-year-old Gerald Pagel died October 28 after he was hit by a vehicle traveling on Cty Hwy W. The sheriff’s department said Pagel was helping another driver at the time.

While the vehicle did leave the scene, authorities say the driver was found a short time later and was taken into custody. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Pagel was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.