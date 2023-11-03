Update on third inmate death during lockdown at Waupun Correctional Facility

Facility has been on persistent lockdown since March
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) -The name of a third prisoner to die at Waupun correctional facility has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the DOC says the name of the latest inmate is Cameron Williams. Prison records indicate the 24-year-old died on Monday.

The local medical examiner is still determining a cause of death, while one of the other two deaths at the prison has been confirmed as a suicide.

A group of Waupun inmates filed a federal lawsuit in Milwaukee last week claiming conditions at that prison amount to cruel and unusual punishment. They say they can’t get access to health care, are only allowed one shower per week, and aren’t allowed in-person visits with their families.

The lockdown at the facility began in March. The DOC says there is no specific timeline ending it.

