Survey: More middle schoolers, fewer high schoolers are vaping

The National Youth Tobacco Survey says e-cigarette use by high schoolers is down 4% but up among middle schoolers 2%
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report contains good news and bad news when it comes to how many young people are addicted to tobacco or using e-cigarettes.

This report by the FDA and CDC shows e-cigarette use among high schoolers is down but among middle-school students it’s up.

The report says 1 in 4 middle and high school students who use e-cigarettes use them every single day.

This report is based off of the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey. The good news again, the survey says e-cigarette use is down by about 4 percentage points among high schoolers, falling from 14% to 10%.

That drop contributed to an overall decline in the use of any tobacco products by high school students. That fell from 17% to 13%.

For middle schoolers, the news isn’t so great, with the survey showing a roughly 2% increase in overall tobacco use.

If we combine middle and high school ages, about 1 in 10 students said they were currently using tobacco products.

There’s progress, but federal health officials say we have a long way to go.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their kids about this.

Officials want better tobacco prevention policies, like price increases, counter-marketing campaigns, and talking to kids about the risk of nicotine addiction and its lifelong impact to your health.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Image courtesy MGN
Driver killed after car crash, fire now identified
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
Richard Sotka
Richard Sotka, facing trial for two murders, accused of assaulting jail guard
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Waupaca Foundry fined $234K for repeated violations after worker amputations

Latest News

The National Youth Tobacco Survey says e-cigarette use by high schoolers is down 4% but up...
Survey: Fewer kids vaping, but numbers still high
Soda dispenser
FDA proposes banning soda ingredient
The ingredient, mostly in citrus-flavored drinks, is banned in Europe and Japan
Soda ingredient ban proposed
Howard Community Connect website allows people and businesses to contribute information to help...
Howard launches innovative website to help emergency responders save lives