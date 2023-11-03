Neenah High School hosting 10th annual Special Olympics athletes event

Event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9
Special Olympic athletes and students compete against Neenah High School staff in the 2022...
Special Olympic athletes and students compete against Neenah High School staff in the 2022 "Phase 1" event(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School is hosting its “Phase 1″ Special Olympics unified basketball game again this year.

This will be the 10th year of the event, and the 5th year that it’s a unified game, which means that students with and without intellectual disabilities will work together on the same team. The team will take on an all-star faculty team, with a halftime performance from a group of Special Olympics athletes and the girl’s volleyball team.

The unified basketball game will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Neenah High School competition gym. Admission is free and anyone attending is invited to make a donation towards the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Driver killed in crash on Highway 21 now identified
Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Missing woman from Brown County
UPDATE: Missing Brown County woman found
Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire

Latest News

Zesty's Custard and Grill in De Pere closing
Zesty’s Frozen Custard closing De Pere location
Rick Basken of Algoma has one of the largest collections of beer- and brewery-related chalk...
SMALL TOWNS: Algoma man takes pride in rare breweriana collection
Smart burners for Green Bay veterans
Smart burners for Green Bay veterans
Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Lawmakers consider changes to Wisconsin’s missing-child alerts