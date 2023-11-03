Neenah High School hosting 10th annual Special Olympics athletes event

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School is hosting its “Phase 1″ Special Olympics unified basketball game again this year.

This will be the 10th year of the event, and the 5th year that it’s a unified game, which means that students with and without intellectual disabilities will work together on the same team. The team will take on an all-star faculty team, with a halftime performance from a group of Special Olympics athletes and the girl’s volleyball team.

The unified basketball game will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Neenah High School competition gym. Admission is free and anyone attending is invited to make a donation towards the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.