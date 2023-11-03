Marinette County experiencing some phone issues in dispatch center

File photo
File photo(Live 5 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it’s experiencing some phone issues in its dispatch center.

Due to a fiber-optic line being cut, some of Marinette County’s calls are now being rerouted and some are coming through.

If you call 911, you may get another dispatch center. The sheriff’s office said just explain your emergency to them, and they will work on getting you the services that you need.

The sheriff’s office is told the technicians are working on the issues and hope to have it fixed soon.

