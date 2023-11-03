Manitowoc Police Department looking for owner of dog involved in biting incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the owners of a dog involved in a biting/attacking incident.

Police provided this photo, saying the dog is medium-sized an has black and white, medium-length fur. It may go by the name of Rex. The incident occurred on the 300 block of N. 5th Street on Nov. 1 at approximately 8 a.m.

Manitowoc Police looking for owner of this dog
Manitowoc Police looking for owner of this dog(Manitowoc Police Department)

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact Officer Gardner at (920)686-6551 and reference case number 2023-00015208.

