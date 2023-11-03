Manitowoc Police Department looking for owner of dog involved in biting incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the owners of a dog involved in a biting/attacking incident.

Police provided this photo, saying the dog is medium-sized an has black and white, medium-length fur. It may go by the name of Rex. The incident occurred on the 300 block of N. 5th Street on Nov. 1 at approximately 8 a.m.

Manitowoc Police looking for owner of this dog (Manitowoc Police Department)

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact Officer Gardner at (920)686-6551 and reference case number 2023-00015208.

