A LITTLE MILDER FOR THURSDAY

Highs Thursday got to around 50° which is average for this time of year. We’ll continue with seasonable temperatures through the weekend. Clouds will thicken early Friday morning. Ahead of the clouds, temperatures will settle into the mid 20s north into the mid 30s elsewhere. As the clouds arrive temperatures will hold steady or even rise a few degrees before dawn.

A weak cool front will move through Wisconsin on Friday. There isn’t a lot of moisture available, but spotty showers are possible. By the afternoon any showers will shift south of the Fox Cities and we should be dry for Level 3 of high school football playoffs. Despite the clouds high temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s. Saturday may be a degree or two cooler with a light north wind.

Sunday’s Packers game is still looking dry, albeit mostly cloudy. Steadier showers will develop later in the day. Those showers will likely last into Monday too. Highs Sunday should be in the lower 50s with mid 50s Monday. Temperatures will trend cooler for the middle of next week.

Don’t forget, our clocks “fall back” back an hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure that life saving devices, like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, get fresh batteries.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly, then mostly cloudy. Not as cold. LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT rain chance. Some clearing late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable and calm. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of light rain... mainly early. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some morning wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a lingering sprinkle or flake. HIGH: 41

