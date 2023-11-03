Lambeau Field hosts event for veterans dealing with their mental health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field is hosting the kick-off of a program that helps veterans deal with post-traumatic stress.

It’s part of the Packers’ Salute to Service program.

The Mark Divine Courage Foundation’s Veteran Integration is a year-long program that offers training and support for veterans in dealing with mental health.

Organizers say veterans can inspire people to come together.

“We become separated by our culture, and that’s what our service men and women can do and our veterans can do is bring us back together to work together,” Melanie Sliwka, manager of training for Unbeatable Mind, said.

Participants will have breakfast at Lambeau Field Friday morning and participate in team-building exercises.

