Howard launches innovative website to help emergency responders save lives

By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - An innovative website with life-saving potential is popping up in our area right now.

The Howard Fire Rescue chief tells us, as far as he knows, his department is the first in the state to use the “Community Connect” platform.

The goal is to help firefighters tackle a fire or medical emergency safer and faster.

“Seconds count. If we’re able to gain access without any delay in case somebody’s having a serious medical issue, we can use that information to get in and either assess the situation, assess the situation better,” Chief Staeven said.

People living in the village can add information about their home situation. For example, medical conditions or mobility needs for people in your home, pets, lockbox codes, locations of keys, and where your gas and electric shut-offs are.

If you’re in charge of a business, you can upload photos and documents about your emergency plans plus any potentially hazardous materials in the area and needs of your workers.

“If it helps one person in a critical medical issue, or if we’re able to get to somebody quicker in a fire situation, it’ll pay dividends right away.”

Staeven says it can also help ensure first responders don’t cause any unnecessary damage accessing your home or business.

The fire chief says you don’t need to worry about your personal information being compromised. It’s kept on a secured database and only the fire department can look at it.

