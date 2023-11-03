Governor, DOT celebrate Highway 15 improvements in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Evers and DOT officials celebrate the completion of a long-running improvement project to Highway 15 in Outagamie County.

Starting in 2021, the work expanded an 11-mile section of the highway into four lanes and created a bypass around Hortonville.

Roundabouts were also constructed at key points. Officials say the improvements aim to enhance safety and accessibility for drivers and people who live in the area.

“This project illustrates our steadfast dedication to investing in local communities to provide safe and reliable roads while also spurring economic growth,” said Craig Thompson, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The $137 million project received funding from federal and state sources. There is some additional construction slated for next year. The new lanes of the Highway 15 bypass are set to open next week.

