FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY... RAIN MORE LIKELY LATE SUNDAY

We’re tracking a weak weathermaker that’s moving in today... It’s producing lots of clouds, but there’s only a limited amount of moisture available for precipitation. Look for some sprinkles or spotty light showers, especially during the midday and early afternoon hours. Skies will partially clear out this evening, just in time for playoff high school football games.

Temperature-wise, we’re now back to normal. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees over the next few days. It might feel a little cooler today with a breezy southwest wind, but it should be calmer over the weekend.

Clouds will thicken up Sunday morning... It will be a close call whether we can squeak in a dry forecast for the Packers-Rams game. There’s a good chance showers will be arriving late Sunday, with more wet weather on Monday. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a few claps of thunder Sunday night and Monday, but no severe weather is expected.

Don’t forget, our clocks “fall back” back an hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure that life saving devices, like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, get fresh batteries.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or spotty light rain possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Clear NORTH, with some clouds SOUTH. Lakeside sprinkles? LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds, otherwise, sunshine. Less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives late, and at night. Maybe overnight thunder? HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some morning wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.