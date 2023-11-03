FDA proposes banning soda ingredient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning if you’re a soda drinker. Federal officials are proposing a ban on an ingredient found in some sodas.

The Food and Drug Administration says brominated vegetable oil is no longer considered safe. The FDA proposal issued Thursday is to ban the food additive.

Studies show BVO is toxic to your thyroid gland. The thyroid helps your body regulate weight and metabolism, energy levels, skin and hair. BVO has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, skin irritation and fatigue, and it can accumulate in your body over time.

The FDA says BVO is mostly used in citrus-flavored beverages. It’s used to keep the flavoring from separating and floating to the top.

Just last month, California banned BVO, becoming the first state in the U.S. to do so.

The ingredient is already banned in Europe and Japan. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo started removing it from products a decade ago.

The FDA will take public comments on the proposed ban through January 17.

