Driver dies in Town of Omro crash that closed 9th Street Road

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Omro, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2:07 p.m. Friday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office along with Omro Rushford Fire Department, Oshkosh Fire Department, and Omro Police Department, responded to 9th Street Road near STH 116 in the Town of Omro for a two-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a deceased driver in one of the vehicles. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team members, Drone Unit, and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office are all assisting with this crash investigation.

The roadway is still closed to allow for investigation and cleanup. It is expected that the road will open around 6:00 p.m., for a total closure time of approximately four hours.

