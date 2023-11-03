Dodge County deputies chase after Appleton crime suspects in Lomira

LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - At about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was requested for emergency assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol in the village of Lomira. A trooper had spotted a vehicle and people suspected of a serious crime in Appleton.

The suspects had attempted to flee the trooper and entered a business in the village. It was believed at least one of the suspects had been armed with a firearm in the original crime, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

As troopers and deputies responded to contain the suspects, one suspect returned to the car and fled the area, nearly striking a trooper. The suspect car was last known to be southbound on Interstate 41 leaving Dodge County.

The other suspect ran away, and after a coordinated search, this suspect was taken into custody near the southern village limits. The suspect was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This incident was occurring as school was letting out. The sheriff’s office contacted both schools in Lomira, however, a release of students was already occurring. It was recommended that no buses leave the school. The schools were contacted at about 3:39 p.m. and informed they could finish release, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies were responding, the sheriff’s office said they encountered a vehicle at an extremely high rate of speed southbound in the village of Theresa and a short pursuit was initiated as it was thought that the vehicle may have been stolen by the suspect who ran away. This pursuit is under investigation, and it’s involvement in the incident is being investigated.

The sheriff’s office said it is not requesting any charges as a result of the incident deputies were responding to. The pursuit of the vehicle in Theresa however, is under investigation. That vehicle was described as a newer Ford Explorer, silver-colored. Anyone with information regarding that vehicle should call Lt. Brian Loos at 920-386-4117.

