CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How are text-spammers getting your phone number?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you noticed getting more spam text messages? They’re increasing as we head into the holiday season.

How did they get your phone number?

The Federal Trade Commission has over 2 million complaints about calls violating the Do Not Call registry, and those spam texts are an even bigger problem.

Americans received 12 billion robotexts in September, up 9% in a month, according to Robokiller, maker of an app that blocks spam calls and texts. At the same time, Robokiller says there was a 14% decrease in robocalls.

But consumer experts say the scammers will ramp up for the holidays, impersonating companies you do business with and people you know.

We asked the administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, Michelle Reinen, how do they get our phone numbers?

“Some of it is random-generated phone numbers that they are just calling, doing blasts, using technology,” Reinen said.

She added also, “There are just databanks of information, and scammers just continue to put that together, harvest that information, and sell it to other scammers.”

What can you do?

To reduce robocalls:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers

Once you recognize it as a robocall, hang up immediately

Do not respond to any questions, especially questions that can be answered with “Yes” (the recording of your voice answering in the affirmative could be used by scammers in many ways)

Check with your phone company about call-blocking tools

Check into apps that block unwanted calls

To reduce robotexts:

Don’t respond to a text

Block the sender

Be careful about giving out your mobile phone number or any other personal information

When signing up for a program, service or website, you should be able to opt out of receiving texts, but you may have to check or uncheck a pre-selected box to do so

Wisconsin law protects cell phone users from unwanted texts. If your cell phone number is on the Do Not Call registry, unsolicited text sales pitches are illegal.

Technology is evolving. Artificial intelligence is being used to clone voices for scams, making their voices and responses more realistic, so you have to be extra cautious about illegal calls.

But AI can also be used by the good guys. The FCC has a meeting later this month to discuss how to use AI to fight fraud.

