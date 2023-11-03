CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How are text-spammers getting your phone number?

Even people on Do Not Call lists continue to get spam and scams via text and calls
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you noticed getting more spam text messages? They’re increasing as we head into the holiday season.

How did they get your phone number?

The Federal Trade Commission has over 2 million complaints about calls violating the Do Not Call registry, and those spam texts are an even bigger problem.

Americans received 12 billion robotexts in September, up 9% in a month, according to Robokiller, maker of an app that blocks spam calls and texts. At the same time, Robokiller says there was a 14% decrease in robocalls.

But consumer experts say the scammers will ramp up for the holidays, impersonating companies you do business with and people you know.

We asked the administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, Michelle Reinen, how do they get our phone numbers?

“Some of it is random-generated phone numbers that they are just calling, doing blasts, using technology,” Reinen said.

She added also, “There are just databanks of information, and scammers just continue to put that together, harvest that information, and sell it to other scammers.”

What can you do?

To reduce robocalls:

  • Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers
  • Once you recognize it as a robocall, hang up immediately
  • Do not respond to any questions, especially questions that can be answered with “Yes” (the recording of your voice answering in the affirmative could be used by scammers in many ways)
  • Check with your phone company about call-blocking tools
  • Check into apps that block unwanted calls

To reduce robotexts:

  • Don’t respond to a text
  • Block the sender
  • Be careful about giving out your mobile phone number or any other personal information
  • When signing up for a program, service or website, you should be able to opt out of receiving texts, but you may have to check or uncheck a pre-selected box to do so

Wisconsin law protects cell phone users from unwanted texts. If your cell phone number is on the Do Not Call registry, unsolicited text sales pitches are illegal.

Technology is evolving. Artificial intelligence is being used to clone voices for scams, making their voices and responses more realistic, so you have to be extra cautious about illegal calls.

But AI can also be used by the good guys. The FCC has a meeting later this month to discuss how to use AI to fight fraud.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Image courtesy MGN
Driver killed after car crash, fire now identified
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Waupaca Foundry fined $234K for repeated violations after worker amputations
Richard Sotka
Richard Sotka, facing trial for two murders, accused of assaulting jail guard

Latest News

Spam text message
How are spammers getting your phone number?
Military Mental Health
Lambeau Field hosts event for veterans dealing with their mental health
New data from the CDC shows teen tobacco usage is up in 2022.
Survey: More middle schoolers, fewer high schoolers are vaping
The National Youth Tobacco Survey says e-cigarette use by high schoolers is down 4% but up...
Survey: Fewer kids vaping, but numbers still high