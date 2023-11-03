Coats for Kids to be distributed Saturday, thanks to you

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to your generosity, hundreds of kids in Brown County will be warm in the cold, winter weather.

Friday, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and its volunteers are getting ready to give out the coats collected during last month’s Coats for Kids campaign.

Within hours, an empty gym at the Kroc Center in Green Bay will be unrecognizable, after volunteers transform it into what might look like a retail store -- with racks and racks of winter coats sorted by size and gender and tables filled with hats, scarves, mittens and gloves.

About 60 volunteers will help staff unload many, many bags of donated coats that were cared for by area dry cleaners.

”We have a full day of unloading the bags of coats that have been donated. We’ll unload them at the Kroc Center. We have a ton of volunteers helping us to get the racks set up. We’ll start sorting again,” Salvation Army Director of Social Services Becky Darrow said.

It’s all to get ready for the distribution on Saturday and creating a memorable experience for the families.

”It’s probably one of our most fun events because the kids get to be there. You get to walk alongside that parent and let the kid try on their favorite color coat. You see them walk out with smiles. It’s already freezing outside. We want to make sure we get those coats on those kids so they can enjoy the Wisconsin weather,” Darrow said.

Families have already registered for this event, but if you missed the sign-up and you need a coat for your child, the Salvation Army partnered with Green Bay First Church, 1460 Shawano Ave. to give coats to families in need after the church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, November 19.

