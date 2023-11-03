Area schools see success in volleyball and soccer state tourneys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday area teams went 4-0 at the WIAA’s volleyball and soccer state tournaments.

Inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, the Appleton North girls earned a D1 quarterfinal sweep of Franklin. The Lightning advance to face Oconomowoc in the semifinals Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Kimberly boys faced down 3 set points against Waukesha South/North to win in 5 sets and advance to the semifinals, where the Papermakers will meet Middleton Friday at 5:00 p.m.

At state soccer in Milwaukee, West De Pere trailed #1 seed Waukesha West 2-0 in the 2nd half, but rallied to win 3-2 in overtime. They will play Union Grove in the D2 championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

In Division 3, Plymouth topped Somerset 5-0 to advance to Saturday’s D3 championship vs. Belleville/New Glarus at 11:00 a.m.

