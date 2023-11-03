2023 Veterans Day events and offers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans Day, November 11, is on a Saturday this year. Some businesses and organizations are giving special recognition to those who served our country on their day of honor. Still others are honoring them for multiple days, and some express their thanks year-round.

If your organization is having an event that’s open to the public or your business has a special offer for veterans in November, let us know at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business and organization. We do not list events that are not meant for public attendance, such as school events or business appreciation luncheons. This list will be updated through Friday, Nov. 10.

EVENTS

Events are on Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

APPLETON - Fox Valley Veterans Council Veterans Day Event, 11 a.m. Outagamie County Courthouse, 410 S. Walnut. Purple Heart presentation to the George C. Arts family.

CLINTONVILLE - Walker Forge of Clintonville fundraiser for Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin. Thursday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Brewed A Coffee Shop, 281 S. Main St. “This is not your grandmother’s brat fry!” Visit with Wounded Warriors and their volunteers from team Walker Forge.

GREEN BAY - 19th annual Veterans Day Commemoration. 10 a.m. veteran and active military registration, 11 a.m. ceremony. Green Bay Yachting Club, 100 Bay Beach Rd. Open to the public. Refreshments and light lunch provided.

OFFERS

Offers are valid on Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

APPLEBEE’S - Active duty military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard receive a complimentary, full-size entree from an exclusive menu of seven popular entrees. Dine-in only. Applebee’s will also honor these special guests with a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a 3-week period.

Show proof of military service, such as U.S. Uniformed Services ID or Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW), DD214 and citation or commendation, wearing uniform or photo of yourself in uniform. Offer not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverage and gratuity not included.

ASHLEY - From Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, veterans and active military get 10% off their purchase. Verify your status through SheerID. Valid in stores and online through www.ashley.com. Offer excludes taxes, certain products, fees and services. See website for details.

BIG LOTS! - 10% off everything every day for active military, veterans, and military family members. Show your BIG Rewards card and valid military ID to cashier.

BROWN COUNTY RIFLE RANGE - Free admission for veterans on Veterans Day, 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Gun and bow sighting includes targets and assistance.

CABELA’S - Legendary Salute program offers a 10% discount every day on almost everything, 5% on firearms and ammo, with some exclusions, to military, law enforcement, firefighters and wildlife agents. Verify your status at cabelas.com.

CHILI’S - Join us on Veterans Day to enjoy a meal on us. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Beverage and gratuity not included. Present Military ID to redeem offer. Cannot be combined with other offers.

CIRCLE K - All Circle K locations that serve coffee will be thanking veterans and active military for their service with a free medium coffee.

COMEDYCITY THEATRE - Military (active and veteran), police, fire and EMS receive discount ticket prices. Present your corresponding ID when picking up your tickets from the box office, 365 Main Ave., De Pere.

CVS - Veterans Advantage members receive special discounts. Save 20% every time you shop online at CVS.com and receive free shipping on online orders. Learn more about the benefits. Offer expires Dec. 31, 2023. Excludes prescriptions and gift cards.

EAA AVIATION MUSEUM - The museum has discounted admission year-round for veterans, active military personnel and their spouses.

FLEET FARM - Veterans and active military members save an extra 10% off purchases on Veterans Day with veteran or military ID. Exclusions may apply. Customers can round up purchases at all Fleet Farm locations through Nov. 11 to benefit H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin, a non-profit that aims to eliminate military and veteran suicides.

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS - All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

GOLDEN CORRAL - Military Appreciation Night is Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to close. We will be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal (active duty, veterans, retirees, National Guard or Reserves). Dine-in only. Family and guests are welcome but pay regular price. No take-out.

GOODYEAR AUTO SERVICE CENTERS - Between Nov. 10-14, military members, veterans and first responders who present a valid ID will receive 10% off tires and services instantly which can be combined with all current offers for tires and services. Free Car Care for Vets service includes: tire tread and pressure check, alignment check, brakes and brake fluid check, fluids check. If you can’t make it to a service center by Nov. 14, schedule an appointment by Nov. 14 and still receive the discount and services before Nov. 19.

GREAT CLIPS - Veterans and active service members can go to any Great Clips salon on Veterans Day (Remembrance Day in Canada) and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran to “pay it forward.” Free haircut cards can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1.

HOME DEPOT - 10% off every day, up to $400 annually. Expanded eligibility to all veterans and spouses. Details on the website.

HY-VEE - On Friday, Nov. 10, veterans and active military members can enjoy a free dine-in breakfast from 6 a.m.-10 a.m., plus get 15% off grocery purchases Friday in-store and online.

HYATT - U.S. veterans, active duty armed service members and their immediate family members save 10% to 15% off stays at participating hotels and resorts in the United States. Use Special Offer Code MILVET when booking. A valid U.S. Military/Veteran ID or DD-214, or other documented proof of military service by an official government-sponsored branch of the U.S. armed services is required at check-in.

JIFFY LUBE - Active, retired and veteran military get 50% off any oil change on Veterans Day at Jiffy Lube locations:

Appleton, 3203 W. College Ave.

Grand Chute, 3901 N. Richmond St.

Manitowoc, 4656 Calumet Ave.

Oshkosh, 1719 W. 9th Ave.

Sheboygan, 542 S. Taylor Dr.

No appointment necessary. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Use promo code MILITARY50. If you can’t make it on Nov. 11, active, retired and veteran military get 25% off any oil change every day.

JOANN offers extra savings for current military or veterans honorably discharged, including Reserves and National Guard, and their spouse and/or dependent children. Access the Military section within the Discount Programs on the JOANN app and follow the on-screen instructions, or enroll at JOANN.com/military.

KOHL’S - Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, with valid military ID. Military members get a special 15% off coupon in stores every Monday. See website for details.

LA QUINTA - Eligible military members enjoy 12% off our Best Available Rate at participating hotels across the U.S.

MARCUS THEATRES - All active and retired military members can see a movie for $8.50 at any time year-round. Present official military ID card at the box office when purchasing tickets. Participating locations only; pricing may vary.

MATTRESS FIRM - Active and reservist military, veterans, military retirees, military spouses, and registered dependents save an extra 10-20%. Verify your eligibility with ID.me to receive a single-use coupon to be used at a Mattress Firm store or online. You can receive a new coupon code every 90 days.

MCDONALD’S - Participating locations are offering a free combo meal with valid military ID, including any size soft drink, tea or coffee; hash browns for breakfast or french fries for lunch or dinner. Available for dine-in or drive-thru orders. Not available on the app.

MICHAELS - Register through your Michaels Rewards account to receive 15% off on purchases online and in-store every day, including sale items.

NATIONAL PARKS - Entrance fees are waived at all National Park Service sites on Veterans Day. The Park Service offers free lifetime passes for U.S. military veterans and Gold Star families and free annual passes for current U.S. military members and their dependents.

NEVILLE PUBLIC MUSEUM - Admission is always free for military members (active, reserve and veteran), 210 Museum Place, Green Bay

NEW ZOO & ADVENTURE PARK - All veterans, active-duty military personnel and their immediate families receive free admission at the door to the NEW Zoo and to the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour on Veterans Day. Free coffee and cookies will be provided to our guests of honor (while supplies last). Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final canopy tour leaves at 3:30 p.m.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE offers a Heroes Discount for all military veterans and servicemembers, police, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff with 10% off their entire check (excluding alcohol and applicable taxes) all day, every day with valid federal, state or medical service ID. Discount not available on online ordering, must present ID and pay at the restaurant. [For years, Outback has offered veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product for dine-in or phoned-in takeout orders. The Veterans Administration says the offer is valid again in 2023 but at the time of this writing on Nov. 3, Outback hasn’t posted this on its website or Facebook page.]

PIZZA RANCH - Present military ID every day for 15% off buffet during regular buffet hours. Cannot be combined with other offers.

RED ROBIN - Veterans and active-military guests who dine in on Veterans Day can enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. Not valid for online or to-go orders.

RED ROOF - All active military and veterans save 15% when you use code VP623095 on bookings and stays through Dec. 30. Throughout the year, get10% off at any Red Roof location nationwide for all government, military, vets and retirees. Receive 20% off your room rate with your VetRewards Card.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS - Active duty and veterans and their spouses receive 15% off paints, stains, and painting supplies. Provide military ID at the time of purchase validating military service. Valid for personal purchases only. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, promotions or coupons.

SPORT CLIPS - Many locations offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day with valid proof of service. Find a participating location.

STARBUCKS - Those who served, are currently serving, and their spouses, will be served a tall (12 ounce) hot or cold coffee on Veterans Day (”cold brew” not included). Valid in cafe and drive-thru orders. Limit one per customer.

SUPER 8 - Eligible active and retired military members, veterans and their families can save 15% on our Best Available Rate and receive preferred parking.

TARGET - Active military, veterans and their families can get 10% off two qualifying storewide purchases Oct. 29 through Nov. 11 after joining Target Circle and verifying their military status (upload a government ID or other proof). You can also receive additional tribute offers from top brands, including OLLY, M&M’s, Kodiak, and Red Bull.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE - Through the end of the year, buy a limited-edition “Homes For Our Troops” Texas Roadhouse gift card, and 10% of proceeds will go directly to non-profit organizations that build custom homes for severely injured military veterans.

WALGREENS - Nov. 10-13, receive 20% off eligible regular-price items with myWalgreens. Valid in-store only. Some exclusions and limitations apply.

WENDY’S partners with Veterans Advantage to offer veterans exclusive offers throughout the year. Enroll with Veterans Advantage and sign up for WendyMail.

WISCONSIN PARKS - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers a variety of services, discounts and waivers for our current and veteran service members. These may include hunting and fishing licenses, trail pass fees, vehicle admission, and lifetime parks passes. Find services and how to apply on the DNR website.

WYNDHAM REWARDS - Active and retired military members, veterans and their spouses are guests of honor with discounts, bonus points and more. With your military status, you’ll be automatically upgraded to Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership (terms & conditions apply).

