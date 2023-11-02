Waupaca Foundry fined $234K for repeated violations after worker amputations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Labor is levying $234,385 in fines against the Waupaca Foundry after two workers suffered amputation injuries 11 days apart at the Ogden Street plant in Marinette.

One worker lost a fingertip on April 27 when their hand was pulled into a pinch point while removing jammed parts. Another worker also lost a fingertip after getting caught between a part and the stand grinding wheel on May 8, six months into their job.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found in both cases Waupaca Foundry didn’t have adequate machine guarding or energy control procedures that would have prevented the injuries. Waupaca Foundry was cited for the same issues in 2019 and 2021.

The company was cited for six serious violations and two repeated serious violations.

Waupaca Foundry needs to pay the fines or contest them by November 11 and make the first corrections by November 28.

OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack issued a statement, “Despite repeated employee injuries and OSHA citations, Waupaca Foundry continues to ignore federal and industry-recognized safety requirements to prevent employee exposure to amputation, electrical and other hazards.... The foundry must implement procedures and training immediately to protect its employees from these preventable injuries.”

