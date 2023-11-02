TEMPERATURES TRENDING BACK TOWARDS NORMAL

The pendulum is now swinging the other way... Our temperatures are trending back up as we head towards the end of the week. That’s because we’re getting a southwest wind blowing around high pressure anchored in the Appalachian Mountains. We’ll rise into middle 40s this afternoon, with highs around 50 tomorrow and through this weekend.

There’s also a parade of passing cloud cover through Wisconsin. We’ll see some clouds around this morning, with more sunshine expected this afternoon. Eventually, this changeable weather will give way to an overcast sky early tomorrow morning.

A weak cool front will move through Wisconsin tomorrow. There isn’t a lot of moisture available for this weak weathermaker to work with... We’ll add only a SLIGHT chance of light rain in your Friday forecast, with dry weather tomorrow evening for those high school playoff football games.

Sunday’s Packers game is also probably going to be dry, albeit mostly cloudy. However, shortly after the game, we’re expecting a round of rain across northeast Wisconsin. Those showers will likely last into Monday too... Then, another disturbance may bring us rain, mixed with wet snow early Wednesday morning. Next week’s weather looks a bit unsettled.

Don’t forget, our clocks “fall back” back an hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure that life saving devices, like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, get fresh batteries.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: A variable sky. Clouds mixed with sunshine. Not as cold as yesterday. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Partly, then mostly cloudy. Cool again. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT rain chance. Some clearing late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and calm. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives late, or at night. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of light rain. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some morning wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.