Several recall alerts on child, baby products

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a series of product recalls for child and baby products Thursday morning, including one involving an Appleton company.

One recall is for Creativity Street Children’s Assorted Craft Buttons by the company Dixon Ticonderoga which is based in Appleton. Officials say the recalled children’s craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

The buttons were sold in a one-pound clear plastic bag. There is a cardboard label on the bag that is yellow, orange and blue with the words “Creativity Street” and “Assorted Craft Buttons”. “PAC6121″, “MADE IN CHINA” and lot code “02129171221″ are printed on the back.

No injuries have been reported. The CPSC says you should stop using the recalled buttons immediately and contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled buttons. When the buttons are received, you will receive a full refund.

The recalled buttons were some by Blick Art Materials and Staples stores nationwide and online at www.dickblick.com, www.staples.com, www.quill.com, www.schoolspecialty.com, www.sprichards.com and www.aquaphoenixsci.com from May 2022 through July 2023 for about $13.

The second recall alert is for Yoocaa Baby Loungers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants.

The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.

No injuries have been reported. The loungers were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $55.

Officials say you should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. Yoocaa Direct and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission also sent out a recall alert for UncleWu Life Infant Bath Seats.

CPSC said the bath seats fail to meet the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

No injuries have been reported. The product was sold online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through June 2021 for about $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact UncleWu Life to receive a pre-paid label to return the infant bath seat. Upon receipt of the returned infant bath seats, consumers will be issued a full refund. UncleWu Life and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.