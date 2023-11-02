Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spending bills are being debated on Capitol Hill, including a $56 billion emergency funding request from President Biden to address issues in the country ranging from the opioid issue to childcare funding.

Joining us in the video above is Senator Tammy Baldwin, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson does support a spending bill for Israel, but not the entire $106 billion request from the president.

He does support a GOP bill that would keep the government funded at current levels and require Congress to remain in session until a funding solution agreement is reached; that bill failed in the Senate. Johnson, appearing Sunday on Upfront here on WBAY, said this:

“Most Democrats voted against it, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, so apparently, she likes the shutdown showdowns. She realizes the press always takes the side of the Democrats, and she’s happy to play that kind of risky game with our economy.”

