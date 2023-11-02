Richard Sotka, facing trial for two murders, accused of assaulting jail guard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing two women in Green Bay earlier this year is accused of attacking a correctional officer at the Brown County Jail.

Richard Sotka, 49, is awaiting trial for the murders of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53, and is being held on $2 million bond.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on October 12, he physically assaulted an officer before being subdued. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and released later that morning.

The sheriff’s office is referring Sotka to the district attorney’s office for a charge of battery by prisoner.

