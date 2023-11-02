Prepare to ‘fall back’ by checking carbon monoxide, smoke detectors

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminds people that this weekend's changing of the clocks makes for a good time to check your smoke and CO2 detectors.
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminds people that this weekend’s changing of the clocks makes for a good time to check your smoke and CO2 detectors.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday and clocks must “fall back” an hour. Authorities say it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

On average, they say CO2 poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room yearly.

“Some detectors have ten-year sealed battery, but a lot of them have a battery that you do need to change out every year, so daylight saving is a good reminder, because something we forget about, tucked up on the ceiling or wall with the CO2 monitor so good opportunity to check those when changing your clocks,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire department has these tips for protecting your family from CO2, ensuring you have working carbon monoxide detectors, and checking your smoke alarms: Have your furnace or wood-burning stove checked annually and never run a gas or propane heater or grill inside your home or garage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Driver killed in crash on Highway 21 now identified
Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Missing woman from Brown County
UPDATE: Missing Brown County woman found
Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire

Latest News

Richard Sotka accused of assaulting an officer
Richard Sotka officer assault
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
smart burner
Smart burner donation to reduce risk of cooking fires at Veteran Manor in Green Bay
We take a closer look at this new type of stove burner aimed at preventing accidental fires...
DEBRIEF: Special stove burners donated