Prepare to ‘fall back’ by checking carbon monoxide, smoke detectors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminds people that this weekend’s changing of the clocks makes for a good time to check your smoke and CO2 detectors.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday and clocks must “fall back” an hour. Authorities say it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

On average, they say CO2 poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room yearly.

“Some detectors have ten-year sealed battery, but a lot of them have a battery that you do need to change out every year, so daylight saving is a good reminder, because something we forget about, tucked up on the ceiling or wall with the CO2 monitor so good opportunity to check those when changing your clocks,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire department has these tips for protecting your family from CO2, ensuring you have working carbon monoxide detectors, and checking your smoke alarms: Have your furnace or wood-burning stove checked annually and never run a gas or propane heater or grill inside your home or garage.

