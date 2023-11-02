New Berlin parent discovers THC edibles in child’s Halloween candy

Police believe it is an isolated incident, but encourage parents to check their kid’s candy
A bag of THC edibles found in Halloween candy by New Berlin police
A bag of THC edibles found in Halloween candy by New Berlin police(New Berlin Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A concerned parent in New Berlin discovered THC edibles in their child’s trick-or-treat bag on Halloween.

Today the New Berlin police department received a complaint from a parent who discovered this in their kid’s Halloween bag. Police provided a picture of the candy, a bag of “Stoney Patch Kids”, which looks very similar to the popular candy “Sour Patch Kids”.

This is believed to be an isolated event, but police are telling parents to check their children’s candy as a precaution.

Officials say there are currently no reports of any kids becoming ill from any THC edibles.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
One person dead after crash on Highway 21
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON

Latest News

Golden House opens domestic violence shelter
Golden House opens domestic violence shelter
Outburst at Sienna Pecore Hearing
Outburst at Sienna Pecore Hearing
AI Oversight Task Force in Titletown
AI Oversight Task Force in Titletown
Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges
Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges