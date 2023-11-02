Local teams compete in WIAA state volleyball tournaments

The WIAA says volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country
Local teams are represented to spike and set their way to a championship
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - High school volleyball players are getting ready for the state tournament to start Thursday at the Resch Center. Some of the best players in the state are hours away from showing their skills to a statewide audience.

“It’s always exciting for high school kids to make it to the state tournament, but this year especially there just seems to be even more excitement around the sport and I’m really excited about that,” WIAA Assistant Director Melissa Gehring said.

A handful of local teams are hoping to spike and set their way to a state title. Appleton North, plays in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1 p.m., Howards Grove plays St. Mary Catholic in the semifinals Friday at 11:30 a.m., and Xavier plays Friday in the semifinals at 2 p.m.

In the boys’ tournament, Kimberly’s team plays in the quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball tournament schedule

Boys volleyball tournament schedule

The WIAA says more than 24,000 people came to cheer on their favorite players last year. Organizers hope even more folks join in this year.

“Volleyball right now is a huge sport. It’s growing. It’s one of the top fastest-growing sports in the nation right now. You can see that through some of our own local Badger volleyball and stuff like that,” Gehring said.

You can show local pride for $11 at the door. There’s an extra charge if you buy the tickets online.

