A LITTLE MILDER FOR THURSDAY

Skies will briefly clear tonight and when that happens temperatures will settle into the upper teens NORTH and middle 20s elsewhere. High clouds will arrive prior to dawn and temperatures will then hold steady. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and temperatures will be slightly milder with a lighter southwest wind. Highs will top out in the lower half of the 40s. Clouds will thicken late.

There’s some unsettled weather ahead, but it’s looking like any steadier rain holds off until late Sunday. Look for a stray shower Friday morning... most will stay dry. Saturday is looking dry with some decent sunshine. However, our rain chances will be going up late Sunday with showers continuing into Monday. It will be milder this weekend with highs around 50 degrees.

And don’t forget, this is the weekend where the clocks “fall back” an hour. Daylight Saving Time comes an end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and a bit brisk. LOW: 25, holding steady late

THURSDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Some late sun. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Late showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Broken clouds. A wintry mix possible at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 40

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.