Lawmakers consider changes to Wisconsin’s missing-child alerts

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A state senator is working on a bill to update Wisconsin’s missing-child alert system.

LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, started discussions after 5-year-old Prince McCree was found dead in a dumpster earlier this week. She says the case is close to her, living just doors down from the McCree family.

A family friend who knew Prince is asking why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued when he went missing. In order to send an Amber Alert, the state Department of Justice has to have information about the missing child and a potential suspect.

Johnson’s bill may include reforming Wisconsin’s current Amber Alert system or developing a new system that includes more types of missing-child cases.

