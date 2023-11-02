Last week’s rain puts dent in regional drought

This graphic measures the percentage of rainfall over the past 30 days.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All the rain the area saw last week has put a big dent in our persistent drought!

Over the past month, much of the area has received more than double the amount of our normal rainfall. Those areas now have normal soil moisture levels.

However, the National Drought Mitigation Center says we still have a moderate drought in Northern Door County and to the southwest of the Fox Cities.

Action 2 News Meteorologist Steve Beylon says he’s looking on the bright side: “This is the best I’ve seen our drought conditions look since last spring!”

