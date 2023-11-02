Human remains found on Menominee reservation

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter came across human remains on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Menominee Tribal Police say the remains were found Monday in a forest area.

Authorities are still determining who the person is and how they died, but authorities are saying the community is not in danger.

The FBI, Menominee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Menominee Tribal Police, Menominee Town Fire Department, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Conservation, and Menominee Emergency Management are all taking part in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
One person dead after crash on Highway 21
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
Missing woman from Brown County
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire
Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
FDA identifies E. coli outbreak but leaves many questions unanswered
The FDA has not released information on where the people live
FDA identifies E. coli outbreak
S.S. Badger car ferry pulls into dock
Badger car ferry dock repairs approved
Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Lawmakers consider changes to Wisconsin’s missing-child alerts
Some replacement batteries are the wrong size and could be damaged during sharp turns
Toyota recalls RAV4 for fire risk