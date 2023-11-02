Human remains found on Menominee reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter came across human remains on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Menominee Tribal Police say the remains were found Monday in a forest area.

Authorities are still determining who the person is and how they died, but authorities are saying the community is not in danger.

The FBI, Menominee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Menominee Tribal Police, Menominee Town Fire Department, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Conservation, and Menominee Emergency Management are all taking part in the investigation.

