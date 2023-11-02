‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Driver killed in crash on Highway 21 now identified
Police Lights
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
Missing woman from Brown County
UPDATE: Missing Brown County woman found
Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire

Latest News

Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
Sen. Baldwin on funding request from President Biden
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach