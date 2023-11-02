FDA identifies E. coli outbreak but leaves many questions unanswered

37 people have gotten sick so far, but the FDA hasn’t released information on where the cases are
The FDA has not released information on where the people live
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections. Nearly 40 people have gotten sick from the food-borne illness E. coli.

But the FDA report leaves more questions than answers. The Food and Drug Administration has a process of how it investigates outbreaks. It says 37 people have gotten sick so far but has not released information on where those people live or how severe the cases are.

The CDC has not released any information on the outbreak yet. We’ll be following this so we can alert you and especially let you know if we’re impacted in Wisconsin.

Food-borne illness, often called food poisoning, comes from food contaminated by toxins or bacteria.

The FDA says there are about 48 million cases of food poisoning each year in the U.S. -- that’s 1 in 6 Americans coming down it -- with an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths every year.

E. coli is naturally occurring, and we all have some in our bodies, but too much of it overwhelms our natural defenses. E. coli itself does not have a smell or taste, so it’s hard to detect it in your food.

Symptoms of E. coli include bad stomach cramps, diarrhea, or bloody stool.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
One person dead after crash on Highway 21
A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving...
Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case
Missing woman from Brown County
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire
Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Stock photo
Human remains found on Menominee reservation
The FDA has not released information on where the people live
FDA identifies E. coli outbreak
S.S. Badger car ferry pulls into dock
Badger car ferry dock repairs approved
Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Lawmakers consider changes to Wisconsin’s missing-child alerts