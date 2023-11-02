Driver killed after car crash, fire now identified

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old man who died after a crash that involved a car fire has now been identified.

The crash happened October 26, around 2:30 p.m., when the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office along with Omro Rushford Fire Department, Oshkosh Fire Department, Omro Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to STH 21 near Sand Pit Road in the Town of Omro for a three-vehicle crash, where one of the vehicles was fully engulfed by fire.

Upon arrival, first responders and deputies discovered one deceased driver in the burning vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Harold R. Kissinger, from Berlin.

The drivers of the other two involved vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team, Drone Unit, and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office are all assisting with this crash investigation. The sheriff’s office said it was also aided by the Winnebago County Highway Department, Expert Towing, and the Victim Crisis Response Team (VCRs).

